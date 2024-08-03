Michael Cole Reveals He Confronted Vince McMahon Over Inappropriate Comments

WWE veteran Michal Cole recently spoke with The Ringer on a number of topics including how he used to confront Vince McMahon when McMahon says inappropriate things to him while on headset, but there were times where he would just keep him mouth shut and earn his paycheck.

Cole said, “I’m not going to lie. There have been times where he has said things to me that were inappropriate. I would go back to Gorilla after the show and get in his face and tell him, ‘That was bullshit.’ He respected that I did that. Over the next few years, people still didn’t accept me because they looked at me as being a puppet for Vince. And I think some of that probably was true. Listen, I’m not a rebel. I’m here to make money and take care of my family and provide myself a good living. And when your boss asks you to do something, you do it. I still think, at that time, I was a hell of a good announcer.”