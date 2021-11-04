Michael Cole Reveals He Has 65% Hearing Loss, Talks How It’s Handled For TV

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Smackdown commentator Michael Cole talked about his job:

“When the red light goes on, it’s fun. There’s a lot leading up to it and a lot of stuff that happens during the week, but Friday nights at 8 o’clock, when that red light goes on, it’s the best job in the world. You get to be play-by-play guy, color analyst, but you also get to be a storyteller and a narrator. You get to be an actor, you’re part of the show. It’s the best of every world possible.”

Cole also noted the following:

“I’m actually 65% hearing loss. They make these special in-ear pieces that go underneath my headset on air, so I can actually hear.”