Michael Cole Reveals Netflix’s Strict Content Rules For WWE RAW

WWE veteran Michael Cole appeared on Impaulsive With Logan Paul to discuss a number of topics, including how Netflix is very strict about what content it allows on RAW.

Cole said, “In this day and age, you have to be very careful with what you say. Even with Netflix, we thought we would be able to get away with a few other things, but Netflix is very strict with that, too. Guys like us, who are talking like, especially working with Pat, who has no buffer. You have to be really careful with what you say.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)