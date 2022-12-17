Michael Cole Says Calling Pat McAfee’s Match At WrestleMania Was WWE Career Highlight

Michael Cole recently spoke with The Athletic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE commentator spoke about working with Pat McAfee and how it reignited his passion for the product.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how Pat McAfee reinvigorated his love for the business: “Pat helped reinvigorate my love for our business. I have been sitting in that chair at ringside for 25 years calling live sports entertainment every single week. I have missed two television shows over that period. As one can imagine, that amount of repetition can become tedious after time. Pat changed all that, and each week became a new adventure and a new chapter in my career.:

On how calling McAfee’s match at WrestleMania was a career highlight: “Pat also gave me the confidence to open up and have fun out there. One of my career highlights was calling Pat’s match at WrestleMania. He deserves all his success.”

