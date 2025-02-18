Michael Cole Says He’s Never Claimed To Be A ‘Professional Wrestling Announcer’

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole shared insights into his unique approach to commentary and his evolving relationship with the WWE audience.

Cole explained that he never aimed to be a traditional wrestling commentator but rather a storyteller and entertainer:

“I tell people all the time, I’ve never pretended in 28 years to be a professional wrestling announcer. I’m not. I’m a narrator. I’m a storyteller. I’m a pitchman. I’m a play-by-play announcer, somewhat. I embellish stories. I create characters. I’m a Jack of all trades.”

He acknowledged that his style was initially met with criticism from fans but believes that over time, his dedication has earned him their respect:

“I think that’s the one thing that when I first started my career here, one of the reasons the fans hated me because I wasn’t a professionally wrestling announcer. But I just think over the years, they’ve come to respect the work ethic.

They also understand that, to your point, I’ve been a soundtrack for a couple of different generations now, not only within the business, but also the fans watching at home. I think that people are beginning to understand now that, yeah, you know what? You don’t have to call every single move in a wrestling match.”

Cole’s journey from being a polarizing figure to one of WWE’s most respected voices highlights his ability to adapt, entertain, and endure through decades of WWE history.