Michael Cole Signs New Long-Term Deal With WWE

WWE veteran Michael Cole recently spoke with WFAN on a number of topics, including how he just signed a long-term deal with the company and how he feels like he still has a lot left in him.

Cole said, “I still feel like I have a lot left in me. I just signed a long-term deal with the company, I’ll be doing this for a few more years.”

On how he’ll be calling Monday Night RAW when the show debuts on Netflix:

“I’ll be back on Netflix doing Monday Night Raw in January.“

You can check out Cole’s comments in the video below.

