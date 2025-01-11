Michael Cole Talks Creative Freedom Under Triple H And Its Impact On WWE

WWE veteran Michael Cole appeared on an episode of the Pat McAfee show, where he talked about a number of topics, including the level of freedom he has under Triple H.

Cole said, “I think that freedom has really allowed the superstars, and I know for me and I know for Pat as well, has allowed us to be more entertaining, to be more relaxed, to be able to sit back and enjoy this product as a fan. Also, who knows characters better than the character? Seth Rollins knows his character better than anyone on the planet, so why not allow him to be able to bring that character forward.”

On having the most fun now:

“I’ve seen everything in this business for nearly 30 years. I have never had as much fun as I’ve had the last couple of years. Not only working with you, but working with Paul [Levesque].”

You can check out Cole’s comments in the video below.