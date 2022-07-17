Michael Elgin Denies Claims of Stealing in Japan, Says He Won’t Face Jail Time

Michael Elgin revealed on Twitter to that he has not been accused of stealing protein while in Japan and will not go to jail.

Elgin was detained after being arrested last weekend for stealing protein powder, according to a report published on Saturday by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. According to the report, he could face five years behind bars. Criminal laws are infamously stringent in Japan.

Elgin was in Japan to work shows for Pro Wrestling NOAH, but on July 9 it was revealed that he wouldn’t be able to compete in the Shizuoka event. The promotion required him to relinquish the GHC Tag Team Titles that he and Masa Kitamiya had after it was revealed that he would miss the event in Budokan Hall.

Elgin’s full statement is below:

“I’m not going to bother saying what happened, but I am going to say. I was not charged for stealing protein. I’m not charged at all, I am not facing jail time. I’m also not deported. I am going to Canada to be with my family after the passing of an extremely close family member.”

“I completely understand people don’t ever want to believe anything other than what they wish were true. I’m not going to debate with people. But, I am on my scheduled flight home. Also, first class. Doesn’t seem like deportation.”

