Michael Elgin Recently Arrested in Japan

On July 10th, Pro Wrestling Noah star Michael Elgin (actual name Aaron Frobel) was initially supposed to compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH. At the time, NOAH made the following announcement that he will miss the match:

“[7.10 Shizuoka – Notice of wrestler absence & change of match card] Michael Elgin, who was scheduled to participate in the Shizuoka event on Sunday, July 10, will be absent following the event on the 9th. For this reason, some of the matches will be changed. #noah_ghc”

Elgin’s absence from the NOAH event was caused by his arrest in Japan last weekend for protein powder theft, according to Bodyslam’s Cassidy Haynes, who also confirmed that he is still in jail.

According to speculation, Elgin might spend up to five years in prison. According to the story, it’s possible to reach a settlement similar to Matt Sydal’s from his 2016 marijuana arrest, and if that’s the case, Elgin won’t ever be able to visit Japan again.

Elgin was previously arrested for disobeying a protection order in June 2021.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.