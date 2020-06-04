Michael Hayes Comments On Titus O’Neil Remarks On Protests & Rioting

As we reported before, WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil appeared at a press conference in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday to address the rioting and looting that has occurred during the protests for George Floyd. Video can be seen below.

“I’m begging everyone with my platform and along with my WWE superstars,” Titus said. “The NFL, NBA, and everyone else, Major League Baseball. Enough is enough. You can’t clean up somebody else’s house if your own house is dirty. We have a great reputation of being a great city in Tampa, with great leadership, but this is not the way to do it. Having this stuff just planted everywhere. This is ridiculous, man. And to every single person out there that is protesting and somebody is telling you it’s the wrong thing to do, know the hell it ain’t. It’s the right thing to do, and if they don’t like the way you doing it peacefully, screw ’em. But for all of you out there that is agitating this with your public comments, throwing bricks at police officers. You throw a brick at me… don’t think that I won’t throw something back at your ass. They’re human beings, too. They’re not robots. So for once, we as a country have an opportunity to come together and say, ‘You know what? Enough is enough for all races.'”

WWE Producer and Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes responded to Titus’ comments via Twitter today.

“I have said nothing because of my concern of trolls and backlash I expected from speaking up,” Hayes wrote. “Titus pointed out to me that to say NOTHING is doing NOTHING!!! MURDER is WRONG!!! LOOTING and SHOOTING is WRONG!! JUSTICE is RIGHT!! PEACEFUL PROTESTS are RIGHT!! RIGHT stops WRONG!!”

Titus responded to Hayes and wrote, “Thank You for using your words @MichaelPSHayes1 NOBODY SHOULD BE AFRAID TO SPEAK UP OR OUT AGAINST RACISM And For Social Justice for all. Proud of you sir”

— Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) June 4, 2020