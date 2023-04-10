Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler Featured On Episode 343 Of Being The Elite

This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, episode number 343 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program.

This week’s show is dubbed “Stand Tall, Don’t Back Down & Be Elite” and features All Elite Wrestling action and footage of Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa growing frustrated watching their friends in The Elite get hurt.

The official description for the episode reads as follows:

‘”Stand Tall, Don’t Back Down & Be Elite’ – Being The Elite Ep. 343

Brandon & Michael have had enough of seeing their friends get hurt. They decide to take a stand.