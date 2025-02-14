Michael Perman Named New SVP Of Sports For The CW Network

Nexstar Media Group and The CW announced that Michael Perman has been appointed as the new Senior Vice President of Sports for The CW Network. This means Perman will oversee all strategy, programming, and media rights for CW Sports, including WWE NXT, which airs weekly on the network.

BURBANK, CA (FEBRUARY 13, 2025) – The CW Network today announced that it has named Michael Perman as Senior Vice President of Sports. Mr. Perman will begin his new duties immediately and report to Brad Schwartz, President of The CW Network. In this newly created position, Mr. Perman will oversee all strategy, programming, and media rights on behalf of CW Sports.

Mr. Perman brings more than 20 years of experience with three globally acclaimed sports media brands to his new role, serving most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Media Rights, at Aggregate Sports, a media agency working with premier sports properties to increase their value, generate revenue, and negotiate media rights agreements. Previously, Mr. Perman was Vice President Programming, NBC Sports Group, where he oversaw acquisitions, program planning, and scheduling for NBC and NBCSN, including several tent-pole properties such as NASCAR, the National Hockey League, IndyCar, and the Tour de France. Prior to the merger between Comcast and NBC Universal, Perman served as Director of Scheduling for the Comcast-owned cable sports channel, where he managed the network’s relationships with the UFC, boxing, and college sports.

“As our sports programming schedule continues to grow at a breakneck pace, we are excited to bring a consummate pro like Mike Perman to our team of experienced industry executives, producers, and talent who are leading the charge to transform The CW into a must-see destination for live sporting events,” said Brad Schwartz, President of The CW Network. “With nearly 400 hours a year of sports content now under Mike’s leadership, including NASCAR, WWE, ACC, Pac12, Grand Slam Track, and Inside The NFL, we are confident he will play a significant role in driving continued success for CW Sports.”

Prior to NBC Sports, Mr. Perman served as Director, International Programming, at the National Basketball Association, where he was responsible for creating and overseeing the day-to-day operations of NBA TV International and the scheduling of NBA programming around the world. Mr. Perman also played an instrumental role in building the NBA brand on a global basis.

“I am thrilled to be able to deliver first-class sports programming across The CW’s ubiquitously available broadcast and digital platforms while fostering strong and enduring relationships within the sports world,” said Mr. Perman. “Together, we will continue to transform the network into a premier destination for fans, offering dynamic live sporting events and engaging programming.”

Mr. Perman will be based in The CW’s New York City office.