Michelle McCool And The Undertaker At RAW Last Night

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were in attendance for last night’s WWE RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Taker was visiting backstage at the show, according to PWInsider. McCool was spotted by fans at ringside watching the matches with their 8 year old daughter Kaia.

McCool revealed on her Instagram Stories that her daughter held two signs, joking that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka weren’t happy with one of the messages. One side of the sign said, “My Mom Can Beat All The Women Here,” and the other side said, “My Dad Can Beat All These Guys”

McCool captioned one of the photos with, “Baby girls poster didn’t make @SaronaSnukaWWE & @NatByNature happy! [laughing emoji]”

Here are photos from last night-