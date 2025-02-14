Michelle McCool Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Former WWE Women’s and Divas Champion Michelle McCool is officially set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The news was announced on ESPN’s Get Up earlier today, where McCool and her husband, The Undertaker, were appearing as guests. During the broadcast, Triple H made a surprise appearance via video message to personally announce her induction.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque just showed up unannounced on ESPN's Get Up to reveal that Michelle McCool is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/EZhjQ8dnBF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 14, 2025

McCool first joined WWE in 2004 as a contestant in the WWE Diva Search. She made her in-ring debut in 2005, initially teaming with Big Show, before transitioning into a teacher gimmick that helped her establish her character.

Over the years, McCool became one of the most dominant women’s wrestlers of her era, capturing multiple championships, including being the first and only WWE Unified Divas Champion (after unifying the Women’s & Divas Titles).

McCool also formed the legendary LayCool tag team alongside Layla, a duo that became one of the most influential women’s factions of their time. She retired from WWE in 2011, though she has made occasional in-ring appearances in recent years.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on April 18, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas—the night before WrestleMania 41. Paul “Triple H” Levesque will headline the class and the event will be available for streaming on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in most international markets.

With her induction, McCool cements her legacy as one of the most influential and decorated women’s wrestlers in WWE history.

Stay tuned for more Hall of Fame announcements leading up to WrestleMania 41.