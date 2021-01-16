Michelle McCool Announces That She Has Covid-19

Michelle McCool wrote the following on Instagram:

“Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ….soooo, thank you to all who have checked on me!!! 🙌🏽Not trying to hide it (just been too tired to post). What I thought were my allergies, turned out to be a + COVID test earlier this week! No clue how or where I caught it!

Blessed to have mild symptoms…super blessed I’m the only one in our home who has it…. & super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8’ long ‘COVID Communication telephone!’ I’d give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y’all stay safe & healthy!#daddyholdingdownthefort #blessed #praying #grateful 💙”