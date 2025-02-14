Michelle McCool Considers Stepping Back Into The Ring For A Short Run

WWE legend Michelle McCool appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss several topics, including if she feels she could return to wrestling.

McCool said, “I feel like I could too. My mind tells me I can. Sometimes I’m like, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years, which is crazy to say. But, I am 44 now. I do feel like I could, at least for a very short amount of time, I can get in there and do it.”

On her match with Layla:

“I was happy with my last match for sure, it’s one of my favorite matches. I think Layla and I had a great match, I think we told a great story. Then, Awesome Kong coming out for her debut, which we only knew minutes before.”

On her kids seeing her wrestle:

“I think, I mean, I don’t know. I did my first Rumble when my daughter was in kindergarten. We didn’t have merch back then and they actually presented me with a shirt, I’m like, ‘She can watch me wrestle and I get a shirt with my name on it now?’ That’s why I did it. Then, that little turd came to the show. She’s going around catering with my parents. She’s like, ‘Mommy, Joe from merch gave me a Naomi shirt.’ She puts the Naomi shirt over my shirt. I’m like, hold up, this is messed up. I’m doing this for you kid, show a little love. I did that for her to see me wrestle. My son hasn’t seen me wrestle, so, I mean…”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)