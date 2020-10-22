Michelle McCool Reveals She Didn’t Have Sex Until Marriage

Former WWE star Michelle McCool posted on Instagram about voting and also noted that she didn’t have sex until she was married. Here is what McCool wrote:

“Who’d of thought that the 1st time I’ve EVER used a condom would be…..in 2020…. voting for the Election….& on my finger?!?! I’m sure most of y’all may be more intrigued about the least important issue here, but….YES, I waited to have sex until I was married! Did I mention the first one flew off my finger & nearly hit the sweet lady registering someone next to me!🤦🏼‍♀️ Now, regardless of party, exercise your right & GO VOTE! #2020isstrange 🤣”

McCool’s first marriage was to Jeremy Louis Alexander in 2001 and the couple split in 2006.