Michelle McCool Reveals Why The Undertaker Doesn’t Like Cucumbers

Michelle McCool has revealed why her husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, hates cucumbers.

Taker has been rumored to have a cucumber phobia for years, which he even brought up during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech earlier this year. McCool explained why her husband can’t abide being around the long, green veggie on The Wives of Wrestling Podcast earlier this week.

“We can’t even have one in the room,” McCool said. “Every birthday, [daughter] Kaia gets cucumbers. She’ll like put them under his pillow, she’ll put them in his car. Cucumbers, he can’t even smell them … can’t even be around it.”

“He ate so many cucumbers one day that he got sick, and ever since then, it was just game over,” McCool added.

In May 2020, Taker appeared on Pardon My Take podcast to discuss the cucumber rumors. His conversation with Big Cat went like this:

“OK, let’s get this straight. We’ve had a good conversation,” Undertaker said. “I’m not scared of cucumbers. I just don’t like cucumbers.”

“I just like the idea of Undertaker, the biggest badass ever, if you just bring a cucumber into the room, you’ll make him a little kid,” Big Cat said.

“I’ll probably leave the room. I’m not gonna run,” Undertaker joked. “If they’re whole, that’s one thing. If they’re cut up, whew.”

“The Cucumber Man is someone that can be used. That’s how you should’ve lost at WrestleMania,” Big Cat added. “The Cucumber Man coming out and slewing cucumbers at your face.”

“People would have bought that a lot more if I slipped on a cucumber,” Undertaker remarked. “Man, the hair on my neck is starting to stand up.”

You can listen to Michelle McCool on The Wives of Wrestling Podcast below: