Michigan Gaming Control Board Issues Statement About Potential WWE Betting

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is looking to legalize wrestling match betting in the United States. The Michigan Gaming Control Board issued the following statement in response to the reports:

Detroit, March 9, 2023 – The Michigan Gaming Control Board has not held direct communications with officials from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) about offering legal wagering in Michigan on its events.

“Any request for inclusion in Michigan’s Sports Wagering Catalog must be submitted to the MGCB by a Michigan-licensed operator or platform provider, and the agency has not received a formal request regarding WWE events wagering,” said Henry Williams, MGCB executive director. “The WWE should work with the gaming industry if it wishes to bring a proposal before the MGCB.”

A third-party consultant approached the MGCB more than a year ago about a proposal to add WWE events to Michigan’s wagering catalog, but the agency has received no further information.

The MGCB receives catalog requests only from licensed sportsbook operators. The Sports Wagering Catalog provides guidance and lists leagues, events and wagers allowed in Michigan. When the catalog is updated, it is shared publicly on the MGCB’s website and with sportsbook operators.

“The Michigan Gaming Control Board shall ensure the conduct of fair and honest gaming to protect the interests of the citizens of the State of Michigan.”