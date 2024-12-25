Michin Talks Unique Dumpster Match And Long History With Chelsea Green

WWE star Michin appeared on Casual Conversations With The Classic, where she talked about a number of topics including the Dumpster Match she had with inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green on the October 4th episode of Smackdown.

Michin said, “With Chelsea and the Dumpster Match, oh my goodness. We’ve had such a long history that I can’t imagine…so the dumpster was a lot smaller than I thought it was going to be. So when I saw it, I was like, oh boy. Chelsea might hit her head, and that’s not what I want to do to her. But I think because me and Chelsea, we joke all the time because we can communicate with each other without even speaking, which is crazy. But that’s just how our history has formed. So it’s like I’m just glad it’s with Chelsea because we both trust each other to the point where it’s like, yeah, you can throw me in that little old dumpster. I know you’re not gonna hit my head. It’s like, oh great, pressure’s on me. But I’d never had a dumpster match before, so it just felt like someone released me into a ball pit to just go and have fun. I told her, even though you won [the title] and we had all these special moments, just know I’m not gonna stop chasing you, so this isn’t over.”

