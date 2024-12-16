Michin To Chelsea Green: “You Have A Large Target On Your Back”

This past Saturday night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event saw Michin come up short to Chelsea Green in the finals of the Women’s United States Championship Tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion.

Michin appeared in a digital exclusive shortly following the show to comment on her loss and how Green now has a large target on her back.

Michin said, “Jackie, growing up, my daddy told me I had to work twice as hard to get half of what everybody else has, and that continues to this day. Now Chelsea, you brought your big one today. Yeah, you won the title, but that just means that you have a large target on your back. I promise you, you are going to have to sleep with one eye open. Every time you come into the room, you have to check every single corner because, baby, I am not going to stop until I get that title. I was this close and you think I’m just going to walk away from it? Nah. I’m not done until I get mines. Have a day.”

On if she takes any pride in this moment:

“Win or lose, we all to get to be a part of history, right? So we can’t be mad at that. I am not mad at that. I’m gonna be in the history books from here on out. Would’ve been better if I would’ve won, but you know what? That just gives me more drive to go after it and make sure that I am going to be hashtag #AndNew Women’s US Champion.”

You can check out Michin’s comments in the video below.