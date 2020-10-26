Mick Foley Addresses His Criticism Of Donald Trump

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley talked about his public criticism of Donald Trump:

“I did not intend to get political. I was political in 2003-2004. I debated JBL on World News Tonight on ABC Live, and I thought we both accounted for ourselves pretty well. As soon as the major issue became the economy when it fell apart in 2008–I could not tell you to this day what a credit default swap is, which was the major reason the economy fell apart. No matter how many times I read it, I don’t understand it. I’m not, [in] the end, passionate about it, but in this case, I just see so many things going wrong.

I know that obviously, the president has his fans out there. Overnight, I lost 50,000 followers at one point just because I suggested that maybe there should be witnesses at a trial. So I understand, especially when I’m in some rural areas and signing autographs, they’re good people, hard-working people who probably don’t feel the same way about the president that I do, and I understand that. And I would hate to lose some of them, let alone 50,000 overnight, but the two dirtiest words in the English language are ‘what if’. I always felt that way.

I don’t want to be that guy saying ‘what if’ 10 years from now laying on my couch saying, ‘I could have gone out there on stage. I could have worked on it. I could have brought a show alive,’ so I did my best to do that, and I swear, I don’t want a moment where ‘what if I had done something different. What if this president wins by 200 votes in one state and pushes the electoral college over the line?’ And I just thought, if you got the power to do something and you don’t do it because you’re worried about losing some Twitter followers, maybe you don’t have your priorities in order.”

Foley also commented on if his political beliefs have affected his relationship with Vince McMahon:

“Well, I think Vince has respected my viewpoint for a couple decades now. I don’t think, deep down, he wants everybody to agree with him just because he’s Mr. McMahon. I can honestly say I haven’t lost a single single friend in wrestling. I went and campaigned for Glenn Jacobs because I think Glenn is a really good man, and that’s what we should be. I tweeted out something yesterday showing a state. It was a state race not a national race, may have even been a local race, but it was two competitors, Republican and a Democrat who had very different views for their area of Vermont. And after their debate, the one guy broke out a guitar and the Democrat broke out a cello, and they did a duet.”