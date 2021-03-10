Mick Foley Addresses The Ending Of AEW Revolution PPV

WWE Mick Foley commented on the explosion “duds” from the end of AEW Revolution. Here is what Foley wrote on Facebook:

SAD BUT TRUE!

I should know…I’ve been there when the ring that was supposed to EXPLODE at the King of the Death Match tournament in 1995 underperformed in a similar manner. I feel genuinely bad for Omega and Moxley, who worked their butts off and put their bodies on the line – and for Eddie Kingston, whose act of selflessness in saving Moxley was obviously not the powerful image it could have been.

I do think AEW should have cut their losses and just admitted that things did not go like they hoped, with the promise that they would do better the next time. I am not sure blaming Kenny Omega’s carpentry skills and questionable demolition expertise was the right way to go.

Let me know what you think.