Mick Foley Among Others Profiting from Cameo, Top 15 Wrestlers Revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reportedly made nearly $500,000 on the Cameo video-messaging website.

Betting.com revealed that they have analyzed over 1,000 profiles run by sports personalities on the Cameo platform, looking at cost per video and user reviews to determine who is earning the most and which sports are popular with fans.

Along with Foley, WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Diamond Dallas Page, as well as AEW stars Matt Hardy and Danhausen, round out the top five highest-earning non-WWE pro wrestlers.

The following are the highest-earning non-WWE pro wrestlers on Cameo:

1. Mick Foley with $499,246 total earnings at $118 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 4,224 reviews

2. Bret Hart with $201,400 total earnings at $142 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 1,420 reviews

3. Matt Hardy with $89,475 total earnings at $104 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 864 reviews

4. Danhausen with $85,207 total earnings at $93 average per video, and an average review of 4.9/5 with 912 reviews

5. Diamond Dallas Page with $81,159 total earnings at $113 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 721 reviews

6. Kurt Angle with $62,457 total earnings at $94 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 661 reviews

7. Darby Allin with $37,795 total earnings at $94 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 400 reviews

8. BrawlnBarnes (boxer/wrestler) with $28,569 total earnings at $19 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 1,494 reviews

9. Dan Gable with $17,386 total earnings at $52 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 336 reviews

10. Kevin Nash with $16,476 total earnings at $109 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 151 reviews

11. Charles Wright (The Godfather) with $16,254 total earnings at $38 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 425 reviews

12. Nick Gage with $14,419 total earnings at $33 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 442 reviews

13. Bushwhacker Luke with $11,582 total earnings at $37 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 312 reviews

14. Buff Bagwell with $11,314 total earnings at $53 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 214 reviews

15. Tito Santana with $10,158 total earnings at $24 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 430 reviews

Additionally, they offered the following notes:

* Foley is the highest-earning wrestler on Cameo, having earned nearly half a million dollars ($499,000) to date.

* Hart comes in second with a total earnings of $201,400, charging the highest per video at $142.

* It’s no surprise that wrestling is the highest-paid sport on the app, with four professional wrestlers among the top ten highest-earning athletes overall.

The analysis also revealed that the NFL has the highest average cost per message on Cameo, charging fans twice as much as wrestlers. Betting.com calculated the average cost per video message, total earnings of each sport, and average earnings by calculating how much money different athletes make. The following statistics have been revealed:

* There are 15,256 reviews for pro wrestling, with an average cost per message of $53, an estimated total earnings of $1,251,033, and an average estimated earnings of $35,744.

* The NFL has 5,954 reviews, an average cost per message of $126, an estimated total earnings of $1,027,733, and an average estimated earnings of $31,143.

Despite having the highest average cost per message ($126), the NFL is the second highest-earning sport on the app. The sport has earned more than $200,000 less than wrestling, the highest-earning sport.

* Baseball has 6,689 reviews, a $90 average cost per message, a total estimated earnings of $634,537, and an average estimated earnings of $21,881.

* Bodybuilding has 3,847 reviews, a $75 average cost per message, a total estimated earnings of $404,134, and an average estimated earnings of $10,635.

* Soccer has 3,368 reviews, a $61 average cost per message, a total estimated earnings of $303,378 and an average estimated earnings of $5,834.