Mick Foley Believes Tyson Fury Is Made For Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke with Sporting Life on various topics, including how he believes heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury is made for the world of pro wrestling.

Foley said, “Tyson Fury’s made for our world. He really enjoys it. Another guy who respects it, you know. I met him and he was a big wrestling fan. H.. not just brought a lot of fun to it, but he brought a lot of talent. That guy, that size, just moving away and dodging punches. He was kind of like Ali, with the quickness.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)