Mick Foley Calls Will Ospreay “Phenomenal,” Talks AEW Star’s Limitless Future

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has spoken highly of top AEW star Will Ospreay, praising his in-ring abilities and his bright future in the company. Since signing with AEW, Ospreay has established himself as one of the most dynamic performers on the roster, capturing the AEW International Championship and competing in high-profile matches.

During an interview with Sporting Talk, Foley called Ospreay “phenomenal” and reflected on his early matches, particularly his acclaimed bouts with Ricochet.

“I’m laughing because my daughter was on the Jericho cruise and she said Will is quite the character, which I didn’t know. But he’s phenomenal. I was so impressed since I saw him and Ricochet just doing some amazing stuff. So, yeah, his future is pretty much limitless at this point. Massive, huge potential for him.”

Ospreay is set for another major test in his AEW career, as he will face Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match at AEW Revolution on March 9th. With his stock continuing to rise, Foley’s prediction of Ospreay’s limitless potential seems more accurate than ever.

As AEW continues to elevate its global talent, Ospreay is positioning himself as one of the biggest stars in the company, and with high-profile endorsements like Foley’s, his future looks brighter than ever.