Mick Foley Comments On 25 Years Since He Debuted In WWE

Mick Foley took to Twitter today to mark the milestone of the 25th anniversary since his WWE debut. He thanked everyone who has been along for the ride. Foley wrote:

“25 YEARS AGO TODAY! My @WWE debut! One of the most important days of my life! Thanks to all of you who were part of an amazing ride.”

The tweet includes a classic video of Foley attacking Undertaker.

Foley (as Mankind) made his WWE debut on the RAW episode taped on 4/1/1996 in San Bernadino, CA.

Foley’s full tweet is below-

