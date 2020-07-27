Mick Foley Comments On Big E’s Upcoming WWE Singles Run

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted the following, commenting on Big E’s upcoming singles run. He said:

“There’s another guy I’ve been thinking about, that’s Big E. I’ve been thinking about this upcoming singles run he’s going to have. I really believe WWE, these unprecedented times, ratings are dropping…it’s time to make a bold statement and go with a couple of really talented guys we’ve had all along. When it comes to being successful and getting to that next level, it’s really about having the ability and the willingness to shift gears and get out of your comfort zone just a little bit. So the way I see it, Big E has been in this really enjoyable, very successful holding pattern for a few years. The New Day is one of the great acts in WWE history. They always will be looked on that way. But I believe, and I don’t want to overdo the racing metaphors, but if Big E can shift into high gear and really put the foot down on the accelerator, and remind people of the work it took to look the way he does, that you don’t get to be one of the most powerful men the sport has ever known through good humor alone and charisma. This is a guy who worked his butt off. I believe if he can show a little bit of a different side of himself, a little bit more seriousness, a little bit more anger when the situation calls for it that he will go down in history as one of the great WWE Superstars and I hope it happens. It’s all about stepping your foot on the accelerator. I believe he can do it.”