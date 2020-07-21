Mick Foley Comments On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship Run

Mick Foley tweeted major praise for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre after last night’s RAW. Foley said McIntyre is doing an excellent job leading WWE during the tough times brought on by the CoronaVirus.

Foley wrote: “@WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE is doing an excellent job holding down the fort during unprecedented tough times. I hope he gets to address live crowds during his title reign, to get the #RoadWarriorPop he deserves. #RAW”

McIntyre has been champion since WrestleMania 36 where he beat Brock Lesnar. He is now rumored to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam on 8/23.

Here is Foley’s full tweet-