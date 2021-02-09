Mick Foley Comments On Nia Jax “My Hole” Line From RAW

This week’s RAW saw Lana defeat Nia Jax in a tables match. Jax is trending on Twitter because of the word she yelled out after missing a leg drop on the edge of the apron due to Lana rolling out of the way. Jax landed hard on the apron, went to the floor and screamed out:

“My hole!”

Lana then followed up and knocked Jax through a table leaning against the barrier to get the win.

Mick Foley tweeted a reaction to the outburst by Jax after the match. He wrote:

“‘MY HOLE’ could be the “AUSTIN 3:16” for a new generation! I expect a new @NiaJaxWWE #MyHole t-shirt by Thursday! #RAW”

It’s also now rumored Lana and her tag team partner Naomi will challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships next because Naomi defeated Baszler right after the tables match.

Here is video from the Lana/Jax and Baszler/Naomi matches, also Foley’s tweet-