Mick Foley Comments On Ricochet vs. John Morrison From RAW

WWE Legend Mick Foley took to Twitter last night with praise for Ricochet and John Morrison. RAW saw Ricochet defeat Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere match. This came after they wrestled to a double count out on June 28, and then Morrison won by count out on July 5.

Foley gave the ring veterans praise for their “mind-boggling” work. “HECK OF A MATCH! Some mind-boggling stuff those guys are capable of! @KingRicochet @TheRealMorrison,” Foley wrote.

Ricochet responded, “Thank you, Mick…and thank you for inspiring me to be daring [sign of the horns emoji]”

