Mick Foley Comments On The Randy Orton/Ric Flair Storyline

Mick Foley tweeted this week and said what alot of wrestling fans are thinking – will Randy Orton turn on Ric Flair? The turn was teased on this week’s Raw as Orton continues his Legend Killer storyline.

Foley tweeted: “Man, I enjoy seeing footage of myself getting beaten up by @RandyOrton So proud to have been on the ground floor of the #LegendKiller character. #RAW Could the Nature Boy be the next legend to fall?”

Foley and Orton feuded back in 2004 and had their classic hardcore match at Backlash 2004. Orton is currently feuding with legends on Raw and will face The Big Show on Monday in an unsanctioned match.

Here is the full tweet from Foley: