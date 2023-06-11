Mick Foley Comments On Three-Match Rivalry Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes did not “finish his story” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this year.

After coming up short to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, “The American Nightmare” began a three-match trilogy against Brock Lesnar.

During a recent installment of his “Foley Is Pod” program, WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley explained why WWE needs to hold off on giving Rhodes the title until he finishes his rubber match against “The Beast Incarnate.”

“I think it’s important that the title not go to Cody because I think what Cody is going through in this series Brock Lesnar is giving him the credential,” Foley stated. “So that when he does — and I think there will definitely be a moment where he becomes that guy, everyone will feel like he deserved it.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Foley Is Pod” program with Mick Foley by visiting AdFreeShows.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.