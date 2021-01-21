Mick Foley Comments On Toni Storm’s Cactus Jack Tribute On NXT

Mick Foley took to Twitter and thanked Toni Storm for paying tribute to him on last night’s WWE NXT episode.

Storm revealed in a pre-show Instagram post that she was wearing Cactus Jack-themed ring boots. She made a Cactus pose and wrote, “Bang Bang”

Foley tweeted the photo and a close-up of the boots, and wrote:

“Look at Toni Storm paying a little tribute to #CactusJack on @WWENXT Thanks Toni!”