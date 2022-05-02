Mick Foley Comments on Undertaker’s Hall of Fame Speech, Vader, and More

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley appeared on “In The Kliq” podcast to talk about Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary with WWE, The Undertaker’s Hall Of Fame speech, and his one man show, among other topics.

Foley talked about managing FTR on an upcoming independent show:

“Well, you know, FTR are huge fans of Bret Hart. The rumor is that Mr. McMahon was afraid he was going to lose Bret. The word was they quietly inked a lucrative deal or something along those lines. So I jokingly said, ‘Hey, Cash and Dax, do you guys want to start mentioning me here and tag Vince McMahon in it?’ Then next thing I know, two days later an offer comes to manage those guys. I looked at the logistics. I was like, I think I can do this. So it’s something that’s fun for wrestling fans. It’s going to be fun for me and the guys in the ring. So just having a little fun.”

Foley was asked what he thought of The Undertaker not mentioning him in his Hall of Fame speech:

“Well, listen, I forgot to mention my wife during my speech, so I’m not one to lecture anybody about who they should and should not include in their speech. I was not there for those formative years. His was more about friendship and support. We had a great rivalry, but he didn’t mention Rock or Austin. So, if I’m not hurt, no one can be hurt on behalf of me.”

On Vader going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“It meant a lot to me because I knew how much it meant to him when he was alive. He’s got a son who idolized his dad. I always thought he was the most glaring omission and now he is his rightful place.”

