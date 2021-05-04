Mick Foley Compares RAW Team To The Rock ‘n Sock Connection

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter last night with comments on the new “R-K-Bro” tag team with Riddle and Randy Orton.

RAW saw Orton and Riddle pick up their second win as they defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Last week they defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Foley compared R-K-Bro to a legendary team – The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection, which was Foley and The Rock.

“I think #RKBro has a little of that #RockAndSock feel. I LIKE IT! @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros,” Foley wrote.

Orton and Riddle have not responded to Foley’s comments as of this writing.