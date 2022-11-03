Mick Foley Credits Drew McIntyre for Being Able to Reinvent Himself Outside WWE

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a wide variety of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer lauded Drew McIntyre for his ability to reinvent himself outside of WWE following his departure from the company many years ago. Now that he is in his second run with the company, McIntyre has established himself as a leading star.

“There’s some people who make it a point to go back, if not, reinvent themselves, then to improve themselves. It’s almost like the Drew McIntyre blueprint. ‘Yes, I am gonna do some shows where I take advantage of the name I had, but I am going to improve myself, come back as a better Drew McIntyre.’”

“I don’t know if I’ve told this story, but I think this deserves to be said. He sent me a text, probably a direct message on Twitter. He goes, ‘I know we don’t know each other that well, but your opinion means a lot to me. I’m trying something new, I just did this.’ I don’t know if he used the word reinvent, and I watched his comeback to Insane Championship Wrestling, ICW, and the first thing I did was text Hunter, who I don’t text too often, and I said, ‘You need to take a look at Drew McIntyre.’ I said, ‘I know he just left, but it’s almost like he’s a different human being.’”

You can listen to the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.