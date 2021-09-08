Mick Foley Criticizes How WWE Has Been Utilizing Keith Lee and Karrion Kross

Mick Foley became a trending topic on Twitter after commenting on how WWE “is no longer the place for talents to aspire to.”

During an appearance on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Foley went into more detail about his comments and criticized how WWE has been utilizing wrestlers such as Keith Lee and Karrion Kross:

“I love the company. I really do, and I think they need to hear that. If I texted Vince that’s one thing, and that might be effective, but I think it needs to get out there. If it embarrasses them, I think that’s ok. I look at Keith Lee and I look at how dynamic he was. I know Keith has had some health problems, but it’s like, the guy comes out and you don’t know that he’s got that look? You haven’t done enough research to know that he’s a big dude, and now you want to cover him up? That’s part of his appeal that he’s loud and proud, and for whatever reason, his incredible ring entrance music was taken away.”

“In the case of Karrion Kross, you don’t reinvent the wheel. If the guy’s got the best entrance, one of the 4 or 5 best entrances in the business, and then you send him out there as a generic guy and he loses in 2 minutes? You only get one chance to make a first impression. Can you dig that guy out of the hole? Yea, you can, but he shouldn’t be in a hole. I think the AEW pressure is the best thing that can happen to WWE.”