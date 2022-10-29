Mick Foley Deletes His Twitter Account Following Elon Musk’s Takeover

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has deleted/deactivated his Twitter account. There was no explanation provided, however it could be tied to Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media network.

Following speculations that Elon Musk was considering purchasing the platform in April, Foley tweeted the following:

“I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading.”

Foley was one of the service’s most active veteran wrestler accounts. He frequently communicated with fans, commented on current wrestling themes, and was constantly actively promoting various charities.

Concerned about Musk potentially opening the floodgates to allow hateful speech and lifting the prohibitions on big figures who disseminate disinformation and divisive rhetoric, Foley and several other notable names on Twitter have threatened to leave the service.

Musk stated that a content moderation council will be constituted soon.

Musk stated on Twitter:

“Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”