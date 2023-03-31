Mick Foley Explains Why Cody Rhodes Should Be Crowned WWE Champion At WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke on his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Foley explained that Cody should become champion in order to avoid a situation such as when Lex Luger failed to win the WWE title against Yokozuna in 1993 and never regained momentum:

“Momentum is so valuable. In so many ways, succeeding in WWE is an exercise in constantly keeping your head above water. But in some ways, it’s not enough just to survive. There’s a moment, a moment in time from which you might never come back from if they don’t do the right thing. Whereas I don’t think wins and losses are as important as some people do. There is a time for a win, and I think it’s this ‘Mania for Cody.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)