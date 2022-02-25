Mick Foley Files Another Trademark

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has filed to trademark another one of his former gimmicks.

We noted before how Foley recently filed to trademark the “Cactus Jack” name for general pro wrestling/sports entertainment use and merchandise use. Now USPTO (United States Patent & Trademarks Office) records show that Foley filed to trademark the “Dude Love” name on February 21. Foley listed his “First Use” date as 1985, which is when he came up with the Dude Love character at home. His “First Use In Commerce” date is July 1996. Foley didn’t debut the Dude Love character in WWE until the July 14, 1997 edition of RAW.

The following use descriptions were included with Foley’s “Dude Love” filing:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19850000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19960700”

WWE filed for a similar “Dude Love” trademark back on October 29, 2007.