Mick Foley Files Another Trademark for One of His Nicknames

Mick Foley has kept up his trademark filings, most notably for the phrase “Hardcore Legend.”

On August 7, Foley submitted a request for the word for clothing and entertainment through Michael E. Dockins. Here is the description:

“Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of comedy shows; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Presentation of live show performances; Presentation of live comedy shows; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring comedian and professional wrestler in the field of comedy and/or professional wrestling for entertainment purposes.”

The WWE Hall of Famer acquired this nickname due to the intense matches he competed in during his career, particularly prior to joining the WWE when he battled in legendary deathmatches with Terry Funk in Japan.

The trademark rights for the names Cactus Jack and Dude Love were previously filed for by Foley.