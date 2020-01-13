Mick Foley Gives AEW Some Constructive Feedback

During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, Mick Foley gave his thoughts on AEW as a product so far. Here is what Foley said courtesy of CagesideSeats.com:

“Some of the guys have grown up yearning after the, ‘This is awesome,’ chant. But having had the experience of being in the angles that need to draw money, I think for guys of my era, there was definitely a very real sense that if the angle wasn’t successful, you didn’t draw at the houses. And there was no other ancillary means of income.

I’m not down on the guys, but I think you’re seeing some inexperience in shooting angles and performing for the camera. So guys are out there, it’s an admirable trait that they want to have the best match they possibly can, but every guy wanting to have the best match at every venue doesn’t necessarily lead to the best promotion. That’s just my opinion.

So, I think someone needs to reign some of these guys in. Like Gerald Brisco told me when I got to WWE, he says, “We know you like to do a lot of these things. There may come a time when we ask you to do that, but until then we’re going to ask you not to.” And that really improved my longevity.”

“I thought they rushed the match (Cody Rhodes vs Chris Jericho). Maybe, they’re not showing the patience they need to. I would say that Moxley and Kenny Omega shouldn’t have had their first match in a wild, anything goes environment. But I think these are mistakes made out of wanting to give people the absolute best product they can. But I do feel like there needs to be somebody reigning in their enthusiasm.”