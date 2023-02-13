Mick Foley Gives His Thoughts On Lita’s Recent WWE Return

What did “The Hardcore Legend” think of a fellow Attitude Era star from WWE’s past appearing on Monday Night Raw recently?

Mick Foley spoke about the WWE television appearance of Amy “Lita” Dumas in the recent Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Steel Cage main event on WWE Monday Night Raw during a recent installment of his “Foley Is Pod” program.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how happy he is to see Lita back in WWE: “I’m happy to see Lita back in the fold. For those of you who may have heard about a show we may or may not be doing together. Lita and I were always good friends, but we’d become really tight through the course of this project, and I’m really happy for her. She’s a big-time player.”

On how he didn’t know if there were any clear WrestleMania plans for Becky Lynch but is happy to see that WWE has given her a direction: “My worry coming out of the Royal Rumble was what lay in store for Becky Lynch, but it seems like the man is going to be taking care of come ‘Mania time.”

Check out the complete episode of Foley Is Pod featuring Mick Foley by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.