Mick Foley Has Twitter Exchange With Britt Baker Over Match With Thunder Rosa

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has called on AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan to book the anticipated rematch between Thunder Rosa and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

Foley had an exchange with Baker on Twitter, which began after Foley posted a backstage selfie with Rosa while at the GCW Fight Club event over the weekend. He called her the true women’s Hardcore Legend, and apologized to Baker.

“THUNDER! What a pleasure to meet the true women’s #HardCoreLegend @thunderrosa22 Sorry @RealBrittBaker,” Foley wrote.

Baker responded with a bloody photo from her loss in the Unsanctioned Lights Out Match with Rosa from March of this year, which was praised by wrestlers and fans.

Baker captioned the photo with, “Try again Mick. [face with tears of joy emoji]”

Rosa also responded to the Foley selfie and wrote, “The pleasure was all mine!”

Foley responded and called on Khan to help settle the argument by booking a rematch.

“Last time I checked, Britt, it was @thunderrosa22 who picked up the W. Maybe a rematch is in order. @TonyKhan… want to help settle this argument?,” he wrote.

Baker responded with a clip of Rosa getting beat down by steel chair shots from Jade Cargill, asking Foley if that was his girl.

She added, “So why is my face the one people remember? [face throwing a kiss emoji] [blood drop emoji] You lost Hell In A Cell, too. At least I kept my teeth.”

Foley responded, “Valid point.”

That was the end of the exchange. Khan has not responded as of this writing.

It was reported in September that AEW had plans for a major Rosa vs. Baker rematch to take place in early 2022 some time, but there’s no word on exactly when that bout will happen.

