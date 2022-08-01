Mick Foley Issues Statement Following “Ric Flair’s Last Match” PPV Event

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who was present at the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” pay-per-view event, issued a statement about it on his Facebook page.

Foley said that he was just made aware of The Undertaker’s arrival 20 minutes beforehand. Foley has made it obvious that there is no heat between Taker and herself. This clarifies some of the fan speculation on social media that Taker’s exclusion of Foley during his speech at the WWE Hall of Fame induction hurt Foley.

It’s likely that many of you have noticed that Mick Foley’s Twitter account has been hacked and that, for the past few days, tweets have not come from him. Foley claimed that someone is attempting to extort money from him while he is working to recover the account.

“FLAIR’S LAST MATCH

My son Hugh went along for a boys night out with Dad – and what an amazing night we had! Not only did I get to put my daughters boyfriend, Frank the Clown in his place, but we took in some great matches, I saw some old friends, and was part of the joyous atmosphere backstage – the likes of which I have seldom seen.

I did not even know that The Undertaker was coming until about 20 minutes before he arrived. It certainly was good to sit with and reminisce with someone I had so much shared history with. And no, there is no heat whatsoever between me and The Undertaker.

Great matches come and go. On the occasions I had to headline PPV shows, you walk through the curtain after the match, and the crew is breaking down the arena, and there’s only a handful of your colleagues who haven’t hit the road. Wrestlemania would be the major exception to that rule. But last night, there was this amazing sense of history and joy backstage. I am so glad I had a chance to be part a great night of wrestling history.

In not so good news, my Twitter account has been hacked. Someone is trying to extort me for money, and until further notice, or you see a video of me saying otherwise, please don’t fall for any scams this person is trying to perpetrate.”