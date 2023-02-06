Mick Foley Names Jim Ross as the Greatest Wrestling Announcer

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke on his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including who he thinks is the greatest wrestling announcer of all time. The wrestling legend picked Jim Ross and also named several others.

“JR [Jim Ross] of course, with all due respect to Gordon [Solie], JR is the best we’ve ever seen,” Foley said.

Foley also mentioned Gordon Solie, Lance Russell, Vince McMahon, Michael Cole, Tony Schiavone, and Bob Caudle as great announcers.

“Those guys were all very good,” he added. “Vince was that hyperbole, man,” Foley added.

