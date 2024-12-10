Mick Foley Names Who He Believes Is The Real Tribal Leader In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke with MuscleManMalcolm at GCW Fan Fest on a number of topics, including who he believes is the real tribal leader in WWE.

Foley said, “[Laughs] I’m a Mami’s boy, alright? When it comes to factions, I want the old Judgment Day back, okay? Carlito, it’s not on you, but that’s not my Judgment Day. The real tribal leader in WWE always has been, always will be, and still is Mami. [Asked if it’s Roman Reigns or Solo Sikoa]. No, no.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)