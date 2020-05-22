Mick Foley Offers Help Toward Shad Gaspard’s Wrestling TV Drama

Shad Gaspard expressed his pitch for a wrestling TV drama called Pinfall. He made the pitch for show a couple years ago on Twitter, which you can see the posts below. His wife Siliana, expressed on Twitter that she wants to make her late husband’s work into a reality. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley chimed in to offer his hand in making Shad’s dream a reality!

“If there is ever any way I can help fulfill Shad’s dream, please don’t hesitate to ask. My heart goes out to you and your child.”, replied Foley.

Don’t judge me by my size, I have a talent for making my dreams a reality 🤗But a dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. #OurStory #Wrestling #WWE pic.twitter.com/kIBX9m5bDD — Shad Gaspard (@Shadbeast) September 18, 2018