Mick Foley Offers Help Toward Shad Gaspard’s Wrestling TV Drama

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Shad Gaspard expressed his pitch for a wrestling TV drama called Pinfall. He made the pitch for show a couple years ago on Twitter, which you can see the posts below. His wife Siliana, expressed on Twitter that she wants to make her late husband’s work into a reality. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley chimed in to offer his hand in making Shad’s dream a reality!

“If there is ever any way I can help fulfill Shad’s dream, please don’t hesitate to ask. My heart goes out to you and your child.”, replied Foley.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR