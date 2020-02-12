Mick Foley On The Bell Twins Possibly Going Into The WWE HOF

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has endorsed The Bella Twins for the Hall.

As noted earlier, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are among the new names rumored for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class in Tampa this April. Foley took to Twitter and responded to the rumors, noting that both of them are very deserving for an induction.

“I believe @BellaTwins are very deserving inductees into the #WWEHOF,” Foley wrote.

He continued, “Great athletes, excellent attitudes, mainstays in the Divas division for years before the women’s revolution – and were tireless ambassadors for @WWE well before @TotalDivas brought them mainstream attention.”

There’s no word yet on if there’s any truth to the rumors on The Bella Twins getting inducted, but we will keep you updated. Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) are the only names officially announced for WWE’s 2020 Class as of this writing.

You can see Foley’s full tweet below: